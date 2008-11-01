As the girls outperform the boys, the audience is in store for a huge shock with 10 participants being eliminated from the show this week.
They came, they sang, they conquered!!! And not only that, they convinced one and all that they are here to stay. We are talking about the girls on Indian Idol. And the boys, in true sportsman spirit, cheered them on.
This season, the girls outdo the boys not only in number, but in performance too. They rendered some confident and rocking numbers. Which leads us to the age old question, ‘who will win the coveted title of Indian Idol 4 this year?’ Sonali Bendre firmly believes that a girl will walk away with the crown while Javed Akhtar hopes a good singer wins – be it a boy or a girl. Annu Malek, on the other hand, with his keen sense has picked one from the lot – Bhavya Pandit, the first among the singers to get an offer to sing for him in a forthcoming film.
But with laughter come tears. As Saturday dawns, the viewers and the contestants are in for a huge shock. After every singer putting in their maximum effort with round the clock riyaaz, wanting to be a part of Indian Idol 4 with all their heart and soul, 10 of the participants will have the carpet yanked off their feet.
So catch the great singing, enchanting performances and shocking eliminations on Indian Idol 4 this Saturday, November 1st at 9.00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.
Saturday, November 1, 2008
Who will win Indian Idol this year, Girls or Boys?
3 comments:
INDIAN IDOL 4
What is this?
BHAVYA PANDIT has been clearly sided by the ??? mark votting line.
soheil
priyanka chaudhary
INDIAN IDOL 4 I think so girls will win this year and some time may be boys and in girls i think PRIYANKA NEGI will win and if boys are winning i think so REMO will win and i want to wish all the participants allllllllllllllll the best .
