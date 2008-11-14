Friday, November 14, 2008

Shini Kalvint MakeOver



Shini means: I was nicknamed chini because I sing sweetly. This soon became Shini
About myself: I’ve auditioned for Indian Idol before, but I didn’t get through. I met my husband during professional shows. It is a love marriage-I proposed to him
Family: My mother is a singer-she won the Gwalior Lata Mangeshkar Award. I loved to dance, but I also wanted to follow mom’s footsteps
Inspiration: Lata Mangeshkar
Fear: Sleeping alone at night. I enjoy horror films, but only with my mother
One thing I would like to change in myself: I would like to change my physicality-gain some weight
