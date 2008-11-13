Annu Malek is knowledgeable, but can be rude

Music director Annu Malek, who is a judge on music reality show Indian Idol 4, can be harsh with his comments to the participants, but the youngsters can learn a lot from his knowledge and experience, says host and television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala.
"Annu Malek k can be rude sometimes but he has immense knowledge and experience. The participants get to learn a lot from him," said Hussain.
Apart from Malek , writer-poet Javed Akhtar, singer Kailash Kher and actress Sonali Bendre are judges on the fourth season of the show.
The audience gets to see many a verbal duel between Malik and Akhtar, but Hussain says it is normal as "both are specialised in their respective fields".
"Javed-ji is very good with explanations. He can explain the mistakes to the contestants in a very simple and convincing fashion," he said.
Hussain started his TV career with Aashirwad and then went on to become a part of popular soaps like Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Krishna Arjun and Kumkum.
His popularity went a notch higher when he won the second season of dance reality show Nach Baliye along with his wife Tina.
He has hosted several reality shows earlier like Shabaash India, Kisme Kitna Hai Dum, Kuch Kar Dikhana Hai, Khullja Sim Sim 2, Indian Idol 3 and Nach Baliye 3.
The actor-cum-anchor says it is a pleasure to host Indian Idol again.
"Being the host of a show like Indian Idol all over again gives me immense pleasure because I have a lot of fun while anchoring it," he said.
According to him, the sets of the show have a positive energy and the entire excitement that surrounds the programme spurs him to do his best.
Asked what makes Indian Idol stand out among the myriad reality shows on air, Hussain said: "A show like Indian Idol is very entertaining and has extremely talented contestants, that''s why it clicks with the audience and they like it.
"Also everybody likes music, so a music-based show does find its way to the audiences'' hearts a little more easily."
