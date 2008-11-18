All about Ananya

Contestants prepare themselves as Indian Idol hits the road
Ananya means: Infinite. My father named me
About myself: I rehearse dance in the morning and singing in the evening. I am also a very confused person
Family: Parents, an elder brother (10 years older) and a younger sister. I am closest to my father. My first guruji is my father
Fear: Ghosts
Nickname: Shivvie
If I become the Indian idol, I will: Open a music institution for my father
Ananya is Pandit Birju Maharaj and Kishan Maharaj’s grand daughter—music and art run in her blood. She has trained professionally in singing and has won various music contests across the country.
Apart from being a good singer, Ananya is also a remarkable Kathak dancer, a music composer and plays the tabla. This young girl has a golden voice and the right attitude that won her the judges’ hearts instantly.
Colour: Red and pink
Actor: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan
Actress: Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherji
5 comments:
Post a Comment