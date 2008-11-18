Tuesday, November 18, 2008

All about Ananya


Contestants prepare themselves as Indian Idol hits the road
Ananya means: Infinite. My father named me

About myself: I rehearse dance in the morning and singing in the evening. I am also a very confused person

Family: Parents, an elder brother (10 years older) and a younger sister. I am closest to my father. My first guruji is my father

Fear: Ghosts

Nickname: Shivvie

If I become the Indian idol, I will: Open a music institution for my father

Place: Varanasi

Ananya is Pandit Birju Maharaj and Kishan Maharaj’s grand daughter—music and art run in her blood. She has trained professionally in singing and has won various music contests across the country.

Apart from being a good singer, Ananya is also a remarkable Kathak dancer, a music composer and plays the tabla. This young girl has a golden voice and the right attitude that won her the judges’ hearts instantly.

Colour: Red and pink

Actor: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

Actress: Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherji



Gaurav said...

Hi,ananya.for me u r not only my indian idol u r universal idol.agar tumhe lagta hai ki m tumahre liye sirf bate bana raha hu. to aap galat sochte he.

December 7, 2008 at 9:17 PM
Gaurav said...

I LIKE U OR M INDIAN IDOL SIRF AAPKO DEKHNE K LIYE HI DEKHTA THA .REALLY I MIS U

December 7, 2008 at 9:19 PM
Gaurav said...

SACH BATAU . JAB AAP GALA SE BAHR HUE TO MANE US DIN KHANA TAK NAHI KHAYA.MGE US DIN KUCH B ACHCHA NAHI LAG RAHA THA

December 7, 2008 at 9:23 PM
Gaurav said...

PLZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ RPLY ME...............................................

December 7, 2008 at 9:24 PM
