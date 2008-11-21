Bhavya stands to win the biggest show on Earth!
Friday, November 21, 2008
The biggest threat!
Posted by Celebrity Gossips at 3:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Indian Idol 4 is back.Here you will find latest information on INDIAN IDOL 4,Latest News of Indian Idol, Photo and Image gallery of Indian Idol 4 as it happens on the Sony TV show Indian Idol.
2 comments:
hello bhaviya.its rimsha here from Pakistan.i really like your voice.your voice n your personality is soooooo sweet.i really like your innocent n sweet smile.i wish you best of luck and i'll pray for you that you win the indian idol title.i have 1 msg for all of Indian brother and sisters including the team of Indian idol that we never want war with India.Pakistan is already suffering with terrorism.so i request you people to calm down please.there is a third party between India and Pakistan who are trying to destroy the peace process.so please please please avoid war.thanx
Visit>>>
.
.
.
.
.
Top 100 best beautiful smart girls with sexy style
.
..
.
.
Exclusive sexy bra Aunties hot photo in 2 pieces
Indian hottest actresses exclusive photo at wet collection
Sexy world best cleavage exclusive photo gallery
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
>>>>>
For More Sexy Hot worldest best celebrities Photo At about 8400 Exclusive
.
.
.
.
.
.
..
Post a Comment