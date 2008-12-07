Sonali Bendre openly supports the female contestants on Indian Idol. After watching the tremendous talent amongst the girls this season she fervently hopes it is a girl who will win the Indian Idol title this year.
She has high hopes from all the girls but she is full of praise for Shini, the girl with the golden voice. Shini, the only married girl on the show, has reached the Top 14 with a lot of determination. Her ouster shocked everybody. But with Shini''s return in the Wild Card entry, Sonali''s hopes are soaring once again.
Being a married woman herself, Sonali probably identifies with her more. Few would recall that Sonali herself is a discovery of a film magazine''s talent contest. "I was in college then. I went thinking it was an audition for a commercial, but once there I was told I was selected and was to be launched in a film! I was sure my mother would freak out at the very thought of my being an actress!" she recalls with a smile.
Shini is lucky. She has a supportive husband, family and in-laws backing her to achieve her goal and she has Sonali rooting for her too.
Sonali roots for girls
Hi, I am a regular viewer of Indian Idol. But, Not very happy with the indian idol results. Its heart breaking always to see a deserving singer going out.
I think there should be a change in the voting system. Instead of judging by the total number of vote recieved,we should consider the ranking by each state(by total votes received by contestant). So in the end contestant with the least ranking by all states losses.
In case of tie, the judges should be given the right to vote.
Khushbu
